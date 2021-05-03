 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leaning to center
0 comments
OUR VIEW

Leaning to center

{{featured_button_text}}

Alabama’s constitution and state code are peppered with archaic language that reflects viewpoints and social positions that haven’t weathered the times well. Last year, voters approved a constitutional amendment that would start an effort to remove racist language from the state constitution, which still mandates school segregation.

Last week, Gov. Kay Ivey signed a measure repealing a 1992 “no promo homo” law requiring that sex education curriculum note “an emphasis, in a factual manner and from a public health perspective, that homosexuality is not a lifestyle acceptable to the general public and that homosexual conduct is a criminal offense under the laws of this state.”

Physical intimacy between two people of the same gender is no longer illegal, having been struck down by the 2003 U.S. Supreme Court Ruling in Lawrence vs Texas, but it had been before that ruling.

Acceptance of the general public is more difficult to determine. Alabama wrestled with same-sex marriage after a federal case found its prohibition unconstitutional; the defiance of some county probate judges who refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples led to the eventual abandonment of a license requirement.

In recent years, the Alabama Legislature has failed to pass legislation that would add sexual orientation and gender identity to the state’s hate crimes bill.

However, the reluctance of Alabama’s elected officials isn’t necessarily a bellwether for public sentiment. In a 2017 poll, Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) found that 58 percent of those polled supported anti-discrimination measures for LGBT Alabamians. At the same time, 51 percent of Alabamians polled opposed same-sex marriage, compared to 30 percent nationally.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Reefer madness
Editorial

Reefer madness

  • Updated

For some Americans, the mention of marijuana conjures images of young ne’er-do-wells passing around a hand-rolled cigarette and a family size …

Redemption
Editorial

Redemption

  • Updated

A measure signed into law by Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey won’t affect most state residents, but those it does couldn’t be blamed for seeing the new …

Back to the drawing board
Editorial

Back to the drawing board

It’s tough to fault Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey for taking the bull by the horns with regard to the terrible shape of the state’s corrections system…

About those guns...
Editorial

About those guns...

  • Updated

A majority of conservative Alabama state senators believe they’ve found an ingenious solution to federal restrictions they disagree with — sim…

Editorial

The Baker Act

  • Updated

The images of a police officer in Miami-Dade County taking a 7-year-old boy — in handcuffs — for a psychiatric exam after he hit a teacher spa…

A bill ripe for passage
Editorial

A bill ripe for passage

  • Updated

Thirty six states have passed laws that allow medical uses for cannabis, and Alabama is on track to become the 37th.

Will she or won’t she?
Editorial

Will she or won’t she?

While some Alabama politicians are looking ahead to the 2022 elections, at least one is keeping her cards close to the vest. Gov. Kay Ivey was…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert