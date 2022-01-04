 Skip to main content
Legislative session may well be an election-fueled cash grab
OUR VIEW

Legislative session may well be an election-fueled cash grab

Whip up some popcorn and pull up a chair – Alabama’s political theater is about to get weird.

The primary elections in May will be here in the blink of an eye, and every elected office in the state will be on the ballot, so incumbent posturing is inevitable. When the state legislature convenes next week, look for knee-jerk legislation addressing hot-button issues, such as bills banning critical race theory, a curriculum that has not and is not currently taught in Alabama schools.

This election year’s regular legislative session could be particularly lively because lawmakers have about $1.5 billion in pandemic relief funds at their disposal, and there may well be a free-for-all as challenged lawmakers jockey to direct funds in a way that gives them the most credit. Legislative leaders have already identified potential projects such as broadband expansion and sewer projects – just the sort of largesse constituents back home welcome.

Most people are against such pork spending except when it’s their elected official bringing the bacon back to their local district, and that’s understandable.

However, in doing so with this particular pig, lawmakers are losing sight of the intent of the $2.2 billion Congress allocated to our state. Pandemic relief funds have loose restrictions, if any, but the intent was to bring back jobs and address economic trouble created by the pandemic. When the first installment of the funding arrived, legislators committed to bulk of it to building new prisons – a necessary capital project, but not one that can be attributed to the coronavirus pandemic.

There will always be infrastructure needs like roads, broadband expansion, and sewer improvements. That’s what taxes are supposed to fund.

If lawmakers want to curry favor with voters, they’ll direct pandemic relief funds to small businesses in ways that will create jobs and shore up their footing, and/or address the economic devastation of individuals whose job loss may have resulted in foreclosure or worse.

