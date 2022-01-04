Legislative session may well be an election-fueled cash grab

Whip up some popcorn and pull up a chair – Alabama’s political theater is about to get weird.

The primary elections in May will be here in the blink of an eye, and every elected office in the state will be on the ballot, so incumbent posturing is inevitable. When the state legislature convenes next week, look for knee-jerk legislation addressing hot-button issues, such as bills banning critical race theory, a curriculum that has not and is not currently taught in Alabama schools.

This election year’s regular legislative session could be particularly lively because lawmakers have about $1.5 billion in pandemic relief funds at their disposal, and there may well be a free-for-all as challenged lawmakers jockey to direct funds in a way that gives them the most credit. Legislative leaders have already identified potential projects such as broadband expansion and sewer projects – just the sort of largesse constituents back home welcome.

Most people are against such pork spending except when it’s their elected official bringing the bacon back to their local district, and that’s understandable.