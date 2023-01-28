 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OUR VIEW

Let the sun shine

  • Updated
  • 0

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey began her new term on a positive note, at least among a constituency concerned with improving transparency in government. The governor issued an order outlining steps to improve public access to records among executive branch agencies, establishing procedures to handle requests, along with deadlines.

It’s long overdue, and should be viewed as a first step.

Alabama’s public records law states that any citizen has the right to inspect and take copies of public documents with the exception of those specifically exempted from the law. However, many requests are met with passive-aggressive obstruction, through exorbitant copy fees or allowing the request to languish, neither denied nor fulfilled.

A 2019 study by a researcher at the University of Arizona ranked Alabama last among states in responsiveness to requests for records. The Legislature has not come close to passing bills that would strengthen the law, al.com reports.

People are also reading…

If the governor follows through in holding agencies’ feet to the fire, one lawmaker bent on improving public access, Sen. Arthur Orr, plans to introduce legislation that would hold all government entities to the requirements, including local governments.

We applaud Gov. Ivey’s initiative, and Sen. Orr’s plan for expansion. The key lies in seeing the plans to fruition, and enforcing them after they are in place.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Allen keeps a promise

Allen keeps a promise

A day after being sworn in, Alabama’s new Secretary of State, former House member and Pike County Probate Judge Wes Allen, achieved a benchmar…

Put out the fire

Put out the fire

It’s understandable if the residents of St. Clair County are thinking of an unpopular Roman as they continue to choke on smoke and fumes from …

‘Give ‘em an inch…’

‘Give ‘em an inch…’

A state lawmaker in Georgia who was fined by the state’s election board for campaigning too close to a polling place argues that he’s being he…

Mo cries foul

Mo cries foul

Former Congressman Mo Brooks may be bitter after losing a bid for U.S. Senate after spending 12 years representing Alabama’s 5th Congressional…

Good time, bad time

Good time, bad time

With an executive order this week, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey changed the rules of a correctional incentive time program for the small percentage o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert