Let there be DST
OUR VIEW

Desiderius Erasmus, the 16th century philosopher and scholar, would take great delight in ongoing debate of daylight saving time in the halls of government across the nation. One of his most enduring works, In Praise of Folly, was written by Erasmus to entertain his friend Sir Thomas More by skewering superstitions and practices of the Western Church.

He would likely see tinkering with time as folly as well.

Among the final efforts in the Alabama Legislature’s 2021 regular session was approval of a measure to make daylight saving time permanent throughout the year, ending the annual spring-forward, fall-back exercise the shifts time one hour forward in the spring and rolls it back each fall.

The measure would be signed by Gov. Kay Ivey and then forwarded to Congress, which must approve any change because the Uniform Time Act of 1966 allows states to opt out of daylight saving time, but not to adopt it year-round.

Daylight saving time was ginned up during the First World War, when officials thought it would be beneficial to an effort to conserve energy. Within a few months, the change was abandoned, but resurfaced in the Second World War for the same reasons.

However, there has not been any finding that daylight saving time results in significant energy savings. On top of that, there’s some evidence that it’s detrimental to one’s health, although we’d wager that the culprit is more likely the repeating change rather than one time frame or the other.

Many people have opinions about daylight saving time, and most that we’ve heard from say if they had to choose, they would rather have a bit more daylight at the end of the day.

If one believes that time itself is a man-made social construct, as is time-keeping with its longitudinal divisions and standard measurements (What is a light-year anyway? Distance? Duration?), does it really matter that the dog expects dinner at 7 or 8?

The crux of the matter is the change. Choose one and stick with it. We’ll take the extra hour of sunshine.

