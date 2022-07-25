Let us eat cake

As the story goes, peasants were starving during the French Revolution; when informed of this, the queen, Marie Antoinette, is said to have flippantly remarked, “Let them eat cake!” One school of thought suggests that’s a longstanding translation error, but it’s likely she never said any such thing.

However, it suggests that cavalier disregard of the plight of the people is nothing new. That, and how history repeats itself.

With inflation clocking in at 9.1 percent as of the end of June, Alabamians are looking to state officials for a little relief. Where there’s will, there’s a way. The Mississippi legislature pass that state’s largest ever tax cut when reducing state income tax earlier this year. Tennessee lawmakers suspended sales tax on groceries for the month of August, and Georgia and Florida are easing the pain by suspending state fuel tax.

But in Alabama, don’t expect that to happen. For starters, President Joe Biden suggested suspending fuel taxes, so naturally the proposal would be dismissed out of hand by Alabama partisans. Officials maintain that most revenue from fuel taxes funds the state’s matching money for federal infrastructure allocations, and that the loss of that revenue would impact road projects.

Considering the state’s current rosy finances, that rationale seems disingenuous.

Don’t expect any other remedy either, at least until next spring when the legislative session convenes.

Lawmakers are bouncing around ideas about a tax rebate to put a few hundred dollars – and we do mean “few” – in taxpayer’s pockets, but there’s no impetus to do so in a special session between now and spring.

However, here’s a novel thought: Why not use the federal coronavirus relief funds to provide some economic relief for Alabama residents rather than building new prisons with it?

Last year the president authorized a $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan (ARPA) to distribute federal funds to states to be used for health and economic recovery. Alabama received $2.1 billion, which it has committed to various projects, including the dubious prison construction allocation. Beyond that, the state reportedly has $1.8 billion in surplus funds, al.com reports.

State Sen. Arthur Orr, who chairs the Senate Finance and Taxation Committee, said state officials weren’t sure whether ARPA funds could be used to support a tax rebate. That, too, sounds disingenuous, since the state is flush with almost $2 billion in excess funds beyond the ARPA allocation.

Every nickel in state budgets belongs to taxpayers, many of whom are struggling to buy a tank of gas or a Sunday chicken. They deserve to get some of that back, sooner than later.

Or we could just eat cake.