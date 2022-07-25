 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OUR VIEW

Let us eat cake

  • 0

As the story goes, peasants were starving during the French Revolution; when informed of this, the queen, Marie Antoinette, is said to have flippantly remarked, “Let them eat cake!” One school of thought suggests that’s a longstanding translation error, but it’s likely she never said any such thing.

However, it suggests that cavalier disregard of the plight of the people is nothing new. That, and how history repeats itself.

With inflation clocking in at 9.1 percent as of the end of June, Alabamians are looking to state officials for a little relief. Where there’s will, there’s a way. The Mississippi legislature pass that state’s largest ever tax cut when reducing state income tax earlier this year. Tennessee lawmakers suspended sales tax on groceries for the month of August, and Georgia and Florida are easing the pain by suspending state fuel tax.

People are also reading…

But in Alabama, don’t expect that to happen. For starters, President Joe Biden suggested suspending fuel taxes, so naturally the proposal would be dismissed out of hand by Alabama partisans. Officials maintain that most revenue from fuel taxes funds the state’s matching money for federal infrastructure allocations, and that the loss of that revenue would impact road projects.

Considering the state’s current rosy finances, that rationale seems disingenuous.

Don’t expect any other remedy either, at least until next spring when the legislative session convenes.

Lawmakers are bouncing around ideas about a tax rebate to put a few hundred dollars – and we do mean “few” – in taxpayer’s pockets, but there’s no impetus to do so in a special session between now and spring.

However, here’s a novel thought: Why not use the federal coronavirus relief funds to provide some economic relief for Alabama residents rather than building new prisons with it?

Last year the president authorized a $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan (ARPA) to distribute federal funds to states to be used for health and economic recovery. Alabama received $2.1 billion, which it has committed to various projects, including the dubious prison construction allocation. Beyond that, the state reportedly has $1.8 billion in surplus funds, al.com reports.

State Sen. Arthur Orr, who chairs the Senate Finance and Taxation Committee, said state officials weren’t sure whether ARPA funds could be used to support a tax rebate. That, too, sounds disingenuous, since the state is flush with almost $2 billion in excess funds beyond the ARPA allocation.

Every nickel in state budgets belongs to taxpayers, many of whom are struggling to buy a tank of gas or a Sunday chicken. They deserve to get some of that back, sooner than later.

Or we could just eat cake.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Heroic or foolish?

Heroic or foolish?

Greenwood, Indiana, with about 65,000 residents, is representative of most small- to medium-sized cities across the United States, so when a g…

Misinformation has consequences

Misinformation has consequences

How news organizations handle breaking information may vary from one outlet to the next, but a common thread has historically been to err towa…

Expand Medicaid

Expand Medicaid

Last week, Alabama officials secured $500 million in bonds to help fund a $1.3 billion prison construction program, and earlier this year, cre…

Inmates get it

Inmates get it

Even Alabama inmates who would directly benefit from improvements new prisons would provide can see the problem with Alabama officials using f…

It should end here

It should end here

Almost two years after a group of plaintiffs filed a lawsuit against Gov. Kay Ivey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris claiming COVID re…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert