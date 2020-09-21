Life goes on

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The weather outside the last few days has been a particularly refreshing change from the oppressive heat the community has experienced for weeks. The early mornings have been ushering in temperatures that send some into the closet for a sweater. And while it warms up toward noon, the highs aren’t nearly as high.

That puts us in mind of college football, reminding us that SEC action is expected to start this weekend. Football has already begun for most high schools and, despite the pandemic, several games have commenced.

Since mid-March, society has, in a sense, been in a state of suspended animation. We’ve been urged to stay home, and many of us have. Concerts and other gatherings have been canceled, movie theatres were shuttered, the Peanut Festival won’t be held. While things have slowly come back to life, the coronavirus is still with us, still infecting people, still filling hospital beds and, sadly, obituary notices.

The change in temperature reminds us that despite everything, time marches on, and that with the passage of time eventually comes the passage of our current challenges.

George Harrison marked the demise of The Beatles with a personal three-disc album that explored the possibilities for his life beyond the Fab Four.

He called it “All Things Must Pass.”

Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.