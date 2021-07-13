 Skip to main content
Lift the veil
Lift the veil

A high-profile trial began in Athens this week with the selection of a jury that will hear the case against a longtime Limestone County Sheriff, Mike Blakely.

Blakely, who has served since 1983, faces theft and ethics charges in this extraordinary trial. An Alabama sheriff is a county’s top law enforcement official, elected by the people. Sheriffs have broad powers and great responsibility, so the public’s trust is paramount. When that trust is broken, it is a palpable betrayal of the people.

That’s why the public has great interest in the progression of Mike Blakely’s trial, and why the decision of the special judge, retired state Court of Criminal Appeals Judge Pamela Willis Baschab, to close the trial to reporters and the public is difficult to swallow. After all, the state Supreme Court found that secrecy in pretrial proceedings “is offensive to the general public and undermines the public trust essential to an effective judicial system.”

The Alabama Press Association, the Alabama Broadcasters Association, and several newspapers and television stations asked Baschab to open the proceedings, saying members of the public have a constitutional right to attend criminal court proceedings, and that holding jury selection “in secret is unconstitutionally overbroad.”

Blakely has pleaded not guilty, and remains sheriff, as indictment is not grounds for removal. He plans to seek an 11th term as sheriff if acquitted, but will be automatically ousted if convicted.

Add our voices to the chorus requesting the proceedings be open, ensuring the veil of secrecy is lifted in this important case.

A trial behind closed doors will do little to restore public trust.

