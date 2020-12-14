A long-awaited Pfizer vaccine against coronavirus began arriving at the first of 15 sites in Alabama on Monday, marking the first hopeful steps on a long journey back to normality.

For most Alabamians, an opportunity for inoculation may still be months away. Only 40,950 doses are to arrive this week, and will be spread among pre-identified hospitals equipped with the ultra-cold storage necessary for the vaccine. Then the vaccines will be offered in phases to Alabamians in predetermined tiers, beginning with front-line health care workers. That’s the obvious best practices, considering health care workers have the highest risk of exposure.

Other vaccines from different laboratories will soon follow, and ultimately there should be enough vaccine available for everyone. However, it’s important that Americans understand that the rollout won’t happen overnight, and that continuing adherence to safety practices — face coverings, social distancing, and curtailed gatherings — be maintained until health officials determine it’s safe to relax restrictions.

There may be light at the end of the tunnel, but it’s still far in the distance.

