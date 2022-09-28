 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OUR VIEW

Lightning warriors

If only America’s political factions could operate like utility providers across the nation, our country would have easier path to progress.

As Hurricane Ian bashed its way into Florida about midday on Wednesday, utility providers throughout the South were staging crews, with workers and machines on standby to caravan into devastated areas as soon as the storms cleared to assist in repairing the power grid.

What makes such effort extraordinary is that it’s simply status quo. Every provider knows that nature can sometimes deliver damage that’s well beyond what one outfit’s resources can handle, and many have experienced it, and been beneficiary to the welcome assistance of other utilities.

We applaud the men and women of the nation’s utility crews; while their work is often unseen, it’s always vital.

