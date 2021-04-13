 Skip to main content
Liquor to go
OUR VIEW

Liquor to go

Early in the coronavirus pandemic, people all over the nation found themselves grounded, confined to their homes either by governmental mandate or their own caution, venturing out tentatively for necessities, if at all.

The marketplace rose to the challenge. Delivery services proliferated, and grocery stores and restaurants that didn’t already have a relationship with a delivery business soon found one, or created their own.

A challenge arose for those who might have hoped to have alcohol delivered; beer, wine, and liquor are held to different rules than eggs and milk.

Alabama lawmakers face a raft of challenges of great importance, but made a priority of legislation to approve delivery of beer, wine, and spirits. This week, Gov. Kay Ivey signed the alcohol delivery bill into law, and after Oct. 1, Alabama residents can summon their favorite adult beverage through a delivery app on their smartphones.

It will provide a convenient service to Alabama residents, and will likely keep some folks who shouldn’t be driving from making a beer or wine run.

Now that they’ve codified liquor delivery, lawmakers should turn their attention to some of the more challenging issues in the state, such as the corrections system and litigation from the U.S. Justice Department.

