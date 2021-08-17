Local control

On social media recently, a parent responded to a post railing against mandated mask use by students returning to school.

She said her child wore a mask to school last year and never got sick with anything all year. “I may make him wear a mask the rest of his life,” she said.

Others have made similar observations. Ordinary respiratory ailments like hay fever and the common cold were not as common, if one believes the anecdotal evidence put forth by the hive mind of social media.

However, as many Alabama school children return to the classroom, most are doing so without mask mandates in place, and at least one Alabama lawmaker wants to keep it that way.

State Rep. Andrew Sorrell, a Republican from Muscle Shoals, is sponsoring a bill that would prohibit local schools from implementing mask mandates. Administrators who would defy the measure would risk the loss of 5 percent of their systems’ state funding.

“If a school board said that no child could wear a mask in school, I would be opposed to that, too. Because what I’m opposed to is the school making that decision for the parents.”