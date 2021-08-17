 Skip to main content
Local control
Local control

On social media recently, a parent responded to a post railing against mandated mask use by students returning to school.

She said her child wore a mask to school last year and never got sick with anything all year. “I may make him wear a mask the rest of his life,” she said.

Others have made similar observations. Ordinary respiratory ailments like hay fever and the common cold were not as common, if one believes the anecdotal evidence put forth by the hive mind of social media.

However, as many Alabama school children return to the classroom, most are doing so without mask mandates in place, and at least one Alabama lawmaker wants to keep it that way.

State Rep. Andrew Sorrell, a Republican from Muscle Shoals, is sponsoring a bill that would prohibit local schools from implementing mask mandates. Administrators who would defy the measure would risk the loss of 5 percent of their systems’ state funding.

“If a school board said that no child could wear a mask in school, I would be opposed to that, too. Because what I’m opposed to is the school making that decision for the parents.”

It’s an odd hill to plant his flag on so cavalierly. Sorrell apparently had no problem with a masking requirement at the state house that persisted long after Gov. Kay Ivey’s mask order expired las year. His right of choice was hampered, as was that of every other lawmaker. It was either wear a mask or stay out of the state house.

State government has had no qualms about creating laws for residents’ “own good,” such as seat belt and motorcycle helmet laws that serve only the individual.

The difference is that face mask use during the coronavirus pandemic would not only protect the individual, but would also reduce virus exposure to those around them if they were an asymptomatic carrier.

Fifty-eight of Alabama’s 149 public school systems will require mask use when classes resume. Parents of children in other systems are free to have their own children wear masks in school.

Ironically, Sorrell has no children, and the announcement of his mask plan comes as many school-aged children are being infected by the Delta variant of COVID-19 now pushing infection numbers to a level not seen since the height of the pandemic.

Decisions about mask requirements should be made by local school administrators based on recommendations from the state’s public health community, not by a group of politicians under threat of budget cuts.

