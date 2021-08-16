 Skip to main content
Love thy neighbor
OUR VIEW

Love thy neighbor

  • Updated
As if a barrage of conflicting views and outright misinformation haven’t confused many Alabamians about the coronavirus vaccine, a recent study shows as many as 40 percent of white evangelical Protestants say they won’t be vaccinated.

Ironically, a survey by the National Association of Evangelicals found that 95% of evangelical leaders planned to get inoculated.

Meanwhile, the delta variant of COVID-19, a more transmissible strain of the virus, is ravaging Southern states. Health officials report case numbers so high that hospitals are running out of ICU beds, emergency rooms are on diversion, and routine surgical procedures are being postponed. And of those patients ill enough to be hospitalized, more than 90 percent are not vaccinated. Of the low number of vaccinated people who contract the virus, most show mild or no symptoms. Of the few who have died, most have had serious co-morbidities.

Religious leaders have an opportunity to urge congregants to take steps to protect themselves, their families, and their fellow man — a message that aligns with many religious teachings.

If nothing else, religious leaders should consider revealing their own vaccine status from the pulpit and explain their reasoning to their congregations.

If the National Association of Evangelicals’ self-reported survey is accurate, most of the denomination’s leaders should be able to convince at least some of their congregants that rather than a political issue, it’s more a matter of loving thy neighbor.

