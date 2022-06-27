 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OUR VIEW

Luck of the draw

  • Updated
  • 0

The result of a state Senate race in the Republican primary from a district that includes the Opelika-Auburn area is an oddity in an election season that delivered some head-scratching moments. When the dust settled on the close race, GOP officials determined that incumbent Sen. Tom Whatley and challenger Jay Hovey received the same number of votes, ending the contest in a tie.

That reduces the potential representation of the three-county Senate District to the luck of the draw, so to speak. The winner will be determined by chance. “It could be a roll of a dice, high card, or rock-paper-scissors,” Secretary of State John Merrill told AL.com.

As strange as it sounds, those are the rules; the state code dictates that a tie in a legislative race will be determined by the Secretary of State, who will decide the winner “by lot.”

The lucky victor – and the determining factor will be luck – faces Democratic nominee Sherri Reese of Opelika in November’s general election.

However, the matter could get more complicated. Hovey was one vote ahead before provisional ballots were counted, and he has accused the state GOP of counting the ballot of an unregistered voter, bringing the contest to a tie.

Hovey’s welcome to challenge the outcome and ask for a recount, but election rules require recounts to be paid for by the requesting party. He hasn’t decided if he’ll challenge the result.

It’s an unfortunate situation for the candidates, but looks like a win-win for the district’s GOP voters, who apparently favor both candidates equally.

That may be the greatest election oddity of all.

