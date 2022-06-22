Regular readers of this page know that one of our most fervent beliefs is that the opportunity to have a voice in government is a precious privilege.

One way to exercise that voice is guaranteed in the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution in the clause, “to petition the Government for a redress of grievances,” a concept traced to the Magna Carta in the 13th century.

Another way is voting in local, state, and national elections. It’s simple enough to do if one is willing to make the effort.

On Tuesday, polls were open in 67 counties across Alabama for runoff elections in the Republican and Democratic primaries. According to the Alabama Secretary of State’s figures, 464,577 ballots were cast over the 12-hour polling, including absentee ballots. Alabama has 3,647,310 registered voters. Voter turnout on Tuesday was 12.74%.

Where was everyone?

Voter apathy makes a mockery of the concept of majority rule.

Take, for example, Katie Britt’s victory in the GOP runoff for U.S. Senate. Britt trounced opponent Mo Brooks in the high-profile race, taking 63.01% of the vote to Brooks’ 36.99%. She’ll face Democrat Will Boyd and two independent challengers in November, and is expected to prevail.

However, from a mathematical perspective Britt’s win is hardly a mandate. Because the voter turnout was so poor, Britt became the Republican nominee with the support of less than 7% of registered Alabama voters. Extrapolate that to the state’s 5 million-plus population, and she’s likely catapulted to office by 5% of Alabamians. About 72% percent of Alabamians are registered voters. That would be roughly 14 people in a group of 20 who could participate in determining who would lead. In this case, 13 would abdicate their privilege, and a leader would be chosen by one person – 5% of the group of 20.

If you voted Tuesday, well done. It means that about seven other registered voters didn’t.

What if they had?