Mardi Gras 2021 is a bad idea
OUR VIEW

Mardi Gras 2021 is a bad idea

When New Orleans experienced a spike in cases of coronavirus last spring, some were quick to try and lay blame at the feet of the city’s mayor, LaToya Cantrell, saying she should have stopped the late February Mardi Gras celebration.

That was unfair, considering the situation came more into focus in hindsight. However, plans are coming together for Mardi Gras 2021, and there’s a much greater understanding of the virus and its transmission, and Cantrell is working on plans for a “different” Mardi Gras.

In Mobile, however, the party is still on, regardless of the increasing numbers of COVID-19 infections both in Alabama and across the nation.

Mobile’s Mayor Sandy Stimpson released a memo saying that Mardi Gras isn’t being canceled, and that the city is preparing to issue permits for parades through the downtown streets.

That’s inviting trouble. Stimpson said the number of people riding on floats will be restricted, and participants would wear masks and social-distance, which is wise.

However, the revelers won’t likely take such measures, and any attempt to encourage social distancing or mask-wearing would be akin to herding cats.

Mobile County has the highest number of coronavirus infections in the state, and is not likely to bring the pandemic under control before Feb. 16. While the reluctance to pass over a traditional celebration is understandable, proceeding with unfettered Mardi Gras festivities would be a tragic misstep.

Mobile officials should reconsider; if not, partygoers should have the good sense to pass this year.

