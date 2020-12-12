Marshall’s distraction

More than four years ago, the U.S. Justice Department started an investigation into conditions in Alabama’s chronically understaffed and overcrowded prisons, putting the state on notice. Two scathing reports followed, characterizing the violence and conditions in the state’s corrections system as a violation of the U.S. constitution’s prohibition on cruel and unusual punishment.

Fast-forward to late 2020, and the prisons are still overcrowded, understaffed, and violent, although some progress has been made in addressing some of the concerns.

Some progress is not enough. Last week, the Justice Department filed a lawsuit against the state over prison conditions. The correction system’s response is a complaint that the suit ignores the meager progress it has made and that the suit was filed without warning.

That’s not exactly true; the federal government has warned the state from the outset that failure to address the conditions would have repercussions, including a takeover of Alabama prisons by the Justice Department.

Meanwhile, state Attorney General Steve Marshall took time last week to throw his weight behind the Texas attorney general’s quixotic lawsuit questioning the election process in key battleground states where President Trump’s Democratic challenger won the electoral votes.

Marshall should turn his attention to very real problems within our own state’s boundaries, not the least of which is litigation over our indefensibly neglected prisons.

