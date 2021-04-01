Marshall’s folly

Imagine you have an employee you’ve hired to tend your crops, making sure that any threat to those crops from invasive weeds or destructive pests. However, that employee spends a good portion of his time doing work for an outside organization. You may have no problem with the goals of that organization, but your crops need tending, and your employee is distracted.

That appears to be the case with Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, who appears to spend too much time joining partisan causes when he should be looking after the legal issues affecting the state of Alabama.

Since the new federal administration was installed, Marshall has been busy, judging by the press releases he has disseminated to Alabama media:

— Jan. 22: Attorney General Steve Marshall leads 18-state coalition defending the power of state legislatures over conducting elections.

— Feb. 9: Attorney General Steve Marshall calls on President Biden to reverse disastrous decision to kill Keystone XL pipeline.

— Feb. 18: Attorney General Steve Marshall joins 18-state coalition urging Biden administration to remove unlawful immigrants convicted of sex crimes.