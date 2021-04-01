 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marshall’s folly
0 comments
OUR VIEW

Marshall’s folly

{{featured_button_text}}

Imagine you have an employee you’ve hired to tend your crops, making sure that any threat to those crops from invasive weeds or destructive pests. However, that employee spends a good portion of his time doing work for an outside organization. You may have no problem with the goals of that organization, but your crops need tending, and your employee is distracted.

That appears to be the case with Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, who appears to spend too much time joining partisan causes when he should be looking after the legal issues affecting the state of Alabama.

Since the new federal administration was installed, Marshall has been busy, judging by the press releases he has disseminated to Alabama media:

— Jan. 22: Attorney General Steve Marshall leads 18-state coalition defending the power of state legislatures over conducting elections.

— Feb. 9: Attorney General Steve Marshall calls on President Biden to reverse disastrous decision to kill Keystone XL pipeline.

— Feb. 18: Attorney General Steve Marshall joins 18-state coalition urging Biden administration to remove unlawful immigrants convicted of sex crimes.

— March 4: Attorney General Steve Marshall joins national coalition to shut down massive charity fraud telefunding operation.

— March 4: Attorney General Steve Marshall opposes Congressional Democrats’ bill that would mandate less-secure elections and invite voter fraud.

— March 5: Attorney General Steve Marshall joins 21-state coalition supporting waiting period law for abortion.

— March 10: Attorney General Steve Marshall and Congressman Robert Aderholt file suit against federal government for illegally manipulating and delaying Census data

— March 18: Attorney General Steve Marshall joins 20 states in filing suit to block Biden’s illegal cancellation of Keystone XL Pipeline

— March 24: Attorney General Steve Marshall joins 13-state coalition filing suit to stop the Biden ban on new oil and gas drilling on federal lands

— March 29: Attorney General Steve Marshall leads a 12-state coalition defending Trump rule clarifying religious exemptions for federal contractors

— March 31: Attorney General Steve Marshall sues Biden administration to protect Alabama from unconstitutional ban on state tax cuts.

Marshall appears to be using state resources to burnish his own political credentials. We remind him that he works for the people of Alabama.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vaccine hesitancy
Editorial

Vaccine hesitancy

As the coronavirus pandemic gained strength across the United States, it seemed the nation held its breath awaiting a vaccine against the illn…

Remain cautious
Editorial

Remain cautious

As coronavirus cases in Alabama began to ebb and the number of resident receiving vaccines climbs, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey decided that the most…

Once-sung heroes
Editorial

Once-sung heroes

  • Updated

There are legions of men and women in every community in Alabama whose work is vital to the smooth operation of literally every aspect of our …

Trump's long shadow
Editorial

Trump's long shadow

  • Updated

Donald J. Trump casts a long shadow over Alabama politics. He won the state handily in both the 2016 and 2020 presidential races, and has been…

Settlement is best action
Editorial

Settlement is best action

  • Updated

Dothan commissioners this week voted to settle a 2016 lawsuit filed by the estate of a man shot and killed in a fracas at the Dothan Animal Sh…

A leap of faith
Editorial

A leap of faith

  • Updated

Earlier this month, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey extended her “Safer at Home” order, with its controversial mask mandate, through April 9, and told t…

Snake eyes
Editorial

Snake eyes

  • Updated

Gambling is prohibited by the Alabama Constitution, except when it’s not. That’s been a source of consternation for years.

A tradition of protest
Editorial

A tradition of protest

  • Updated

At first blush, Alabama lawmakers would appear to have solid footing in a move to enhance penalties for people who participate in riots or dem…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert