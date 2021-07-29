Masks in school

We’ve spent the past 17 months living within the COVID-19 pandemic. The toll has been excruciating to us mentally, spiritually, physically and in seemingly countless other ways. To date, the coronavirus has killed some 610,000 Americans and about 4.16 million worldwide.

So whenever we hear the word “normal” or the phrase “return to normal” we instinctively breathe a sigh of relief. But “normal” may be much further away than we’d like.

Due to new coronavirus variants (including the delta variant, which is more contagious than the original virus) and many people’s refusal to be vaccinated, often because of unfortunate continuing disinformation campaigns, the number of new COVID-19 cases has increased this month in every state. And the number of cases continues to rise.

We have a tool — the vaccines — that could help us tamp down the insidious virus. Of 10.4 million Georgians, only 38% of us are fully vaccinated. Closer to home in Whitfield County, only 33% of our approximate 100,000 residents were fully vaccinated as of July 19. In Murray County, that percentage is even lower — 27% of the county’s 41,000 residents were fully vaccinated as of the same date.