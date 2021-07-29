Masks in school

We’ve spent the past 17 months living within the COVID-19 pandemic. The toll has been excruciating to us mentally, spiritually, physically and in seemingly countless other ways. To date, the coronavirus has killed some 610,000 Americans and about 4.16 million worldwide.
So whenever we hear the word “normal” or the phrase “return to normal” we instinctively breathe a sigh of relief. But “normal” may be much further away than we’d like.
Due to new coronavirus variants (including the delta variant, which is more contagious than the original virus) and many people’s refusal to be vaccinated, often because of unfortunate continuing disinformation campaigns, the number of new COVID-19 cases has increased this month in every state. And the number of cases continues to rise.
We have a tool — the vaccines — that could help us tamp down the insidious virus. Of 10.4 million Georgians, only 38% of us are fully vaccinated. Closer to home in Whitfield County, only 33% of our approximate 100,000 residents were fully vaccinated as of July 19. In Murray County, that percentage is even lower — 27% of the county’s 41,000 residents were fully vaccinated as of the same date.
Many public schools and colleges start back next month. Since no COVID-19 vaccine is yet approved for children under 12 and fewer than 20% of youth ages 12 to 17 are vaccinated in Georgia, many people are concerned about more coronavirus outbreaks.
The Georgia Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics is calling for school system leaders to follow the recently released guidance from the American Academy of Pediatrics “to support in-person learning, including universal mask-wearing in schools,” when students return to classrooms. The Georgia AAP is urging schools to require all kindergarten through twelfth-grade students, as well as teachers and staff, to wear masks while at school.
“We recommend universal masking because a significant portion of the k-12 student population is not yet eligible for vaccination and masking is a critical measure for protecting those who are not vaccinated,” said Dr. Hugo Scornik, a Conyers pediatrician and Georgia AAP president.
The AAP released the following guidelines, which piggyback on directives from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
• Maintaining at least 3 feet of physical distance between students wherever possible within classrooms.
• Enhanced ventilation in schools.
• COVID-19 screening.
• Handwashing and respiratory etiquette.
• Staying home when sick and getting tested.
• Contact tracing in combination with quarantine and isolation.
• Cleaning and disinfection.
We must do everything we can to protect our children in school, as well as the many people who contribute to their day — teachers, administrators, janitors, cafeteria workers, crossing guards, etc. Consider having your child wear a mask while at school, and if eligible, have your child vaccinated.
Let’s keep our children safe.
