Mental health: A first step

Gov. Kay Ivey announced the site cities for three proposed mental health crisis centers on Wednesday, marking a significant step toward improvement of the state’s beleaguered Department of Corrections.

It’s long overdue.

Since the state shuttered four mental hospitals and numerous other facilities with the idea that those needed mental health treatment would do better in private facilities, more and more troubled people have fallen through the cracks, winding up on the streets, often untreated, and many times find their way into the state correctional system.

Among the deficiencies noted by the U.S. Department of Justice in a withering rebuke of the state’ decrepit prison system is the lack of adequate mental health care.

The centers, proposed earlier this year in the governor’s State of the State address, are intended to stabilize people with mental illness and fill gaps in services that sometimes leave few options other than hospital emergency rooms.