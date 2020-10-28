Mental health: A first step

Gov. Kay Ivey announced the site cities for three proposed mental health crisis centers on Wednesday, marking a significant step toward improvement of the state’s beleaguered Department of Corrections.
It’s long overdue.
Since the state shuttered four mental hospitals and numerous other facilities with the idea that those needed mental health treatment would do better in private facilities, more and more troubled people have fallen through the cracks, winding up on the streets, often untreated, and many times find their way into the state correctional system.
Among the deficiencies noted by the U.S. Department of Justice in a withering rebuke of the state’ decrepit prison system is the lack of adequate mental health care.
The centers, proposed earlier this year in the governor’s State of the State address, are intended to stabilize people with mental illness and fill gaps in services that sometimes leave few options other than hospital emergency rooms.
Mental Health Commissioner Lynn Beshear told the Associated Press that the centers will provide life-saving, short-term care for people battling episodes of mental illness who need a place to stabilize but who now sometimes wind up in jail because law enforcement officers have limited options. The centers will be operated by private providers around the clock, 365 days a year.
The proposal, which identifies facilities in Huntsville, Montgomery, and Mobile, should signal a model for future development of mental health centers in other Alabama communities. Society would not tolerate locking up people for physical ailments; those with mental illness deserve no less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!