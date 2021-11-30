Misdelivered

On social media, there are thousands of groups from communities all over the nation through which neighbors exchange information about the goings-on in a hyper-local setting. Topics include escaped pets, suspicious vehicles, recommendations for plumbers and electricians, and – increasingly – requests for information about missing packages.

The first thought is a possible misdelivery; next comes a suspicion of theft by a “porch pirate.”

But there’s another possibility – the package might be in a ravine south of Birmingham along with several hundred others.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the discovery of about 400 Fed-Ex packages discovered in the remote wooded area, and have questioned a former FedEx driver accused of dumping packages multiple times.

It’s an alarming incident for consumers, particularly considering the increase in online shopping since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic last year.

Fortunately, those businesses that move goods have high-tech tracking systems that enable consumers to receive alerts each time their expected package is logged along the way, and delays can be readily identified.

These particular packages were collected and sent on their way once discovered. However, Fed Ex should launch a thorough inquiry to determine how packages in the company’s care came to wind up scattered in the woods, and how to best prevent such an occurrence from happening again.