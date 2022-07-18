 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OUR VIEW

Misinformation has consequences

How news organizations handle breaking information may vary from one outlet to the next, but a common thread has historically been to err toward accuracy over speed. In other words, it’s more important to get it right than get it first.

With the emergence of social media, that guidance is upended, often producing chaotic results. Virtually every person with a cell phone and a social media account has both a means to create a “report” and a platform on which to publish it.

Misinformation, whether intentional or reckless, is inevitable, and almost always causes some degree of damage.

Over the weekend, Dothan Police were called to Wiregrass Commons Mall on a report of gunshots being fired. After investigation, police determined that while someone may have brandished a weapon during an altercation in a store, no shots were fired, no one was injured, and in no way was there an “active shooter” loose in the mall.

However, various social media posts suggested otherwise, and likely discouraged some shoppers from visiting the mall during the back-to-school tax-free weekend event.

Police are reinforcing their findings through a press release and posts on their own social media channels. However, in many ways the damage of misinformation has already been done. Some shoppers were frightened unnecessarily. Others stayed home when they might have gone out and purchased items during the tax-free days. Businesses lost revenue.

Social media can be enjoyable and informative for those who use it. However, users should be mindful of the power of information distribution, and the exponential “viral” aspects of social media.

In other words, if you’re not sure it’s factual, don’t post until you are.

