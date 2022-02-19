Misplaced outrage

Fans of the long-running television game show Jeopardy! are familiar with the recent winning streak completed by Amy Schneider, a 43-year-old engineering manager from Oakland, California, whose 40-win run placed her as the show’s second-ranked winner just below host Ken Jennings’ 74-win record.
If Schneider were to visit an Alabama school, perhaps as a speaker on the importance of broad education, Alabama lawmakers would have her use the men’s room, as Schneider is a transgender woman.
“I am trying to prevent any males who were born males from going into female bathrooms,” said Republican Rep. Scott Stadthagen of Hartselle, who told the committee he was trying to keep “sexual predators” from entering school bathrooms. “It’s a safety issue. I for one, as a father, do not want a male, who is born male, in my daughter’s bathroom."
The committee agreed, sending the bill to the full House, where it will likely pass handily; 45 Republican lawmakers in the 105-member body have signed on as co-sponsors of the legislation that would mandate students to use facilities designated for the gender they were assigned at birth.
If you’re wondering how this issue became among the most pressing in Alabama, you’re not alone. Lawmakers are also putting a great deal of effort into stopping the prescription of drugs and hormones that would be prescribed to patients who struggle with gender identity, and Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law a measure to ban transgender girls from playing on female sports teams.
In a more perfect legislative body, lawmakers might gin up this level of outrage about the quality of instruction and the level of discipline and safety in the state’s public schools. They might show similar concern about the availability of health care to thousands of uninsured Alabamians, or a renewed enthusiasm about addressing chronic problems in the corrections system, or perhaps give a passing nod to the safety of a transgender kid likely to be bullied or assaulted in the school bathroom of the gender they were assigned at birth.
Surely administrators at individual schools are capable of addressing this infrequent matter when and if it arises. Lawmakers have bigger fish to fry.