 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Misplaced outrage
0 Comments
OUR VIEW

Misplaced outrage

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Fans of the long-running television game show Jeopardy! are familiar with the recent winning streak completed by Amy Schneider, a 43-year-old engineering manager from Oakland, California, whose 40-win run placed her as the show’s second-ranked winner just below host Ken Jennings’ 74-win record.

If Schneider were to visit an Alabama school, perhaps as a speaker on the importance of broad education, Alabama lawmakers would have her use the men’s room, as Schneider is a transgender woman.

“I am trying to prevent any males who were born males from going into female bathrooms,” said Republican Rep. Scott Stadthagen of Hartselle, who told the committee he was trying to keep “sexual predators” from entering school bathrooms. “It’s a safety issue. I for one, as a father, do not want a male, who is born male, in my daughter’s bathroom."

The committee agreed, sending the bill to the full House, where it will likely pass handily; 45 Republican lawmakers in the 105-member body have signed on as co-sponsors of the legislation that would mandate students to use facilities designated for the gender they were assigned at birth.

If you’re wondering how this issue became among the most pressing in Alabama, you’re not alone. Lawmakers are also putting a great deal of effort into stopping the prescription of drugs and hormones that would be prescribed to patients who struggle with gender identity, and Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law a measure to ban transgender girls from playing on female sports teams.

In a more perfect legislative body, lawmakers might gin up this level of outrage about the quality of instruction and the level of discipline and safety in the state’s public schools. They might show similar concern about the availability of health care to thousands of uninsured Alabamians, or a renewed enthusiasm about addressing chronic problems in the corrections system, or perhaps give a passing nod to the safety of a transgender kid likely to be bullied or assaulted in the school bathroom of the gender they were assigned at birth.

Surely administrators at individual schools are capable of addressing this infrequent matter when and if it arises. Lawmakers have bigger fish to fry.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

‘You call that music?’
Editorial

‘You call that music?’

  • Updated

In the days before Sunday’s Super Bowl, a meme began circulating on the internet with a photograph of Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and others slated t…

Distraction
Editorial

Distraction

As members of the Alabama House of Representatives’ Public Safety Committee voted to send the full House a bill that would remove an obstacle …

Shine a light
Editorial

Shine a light

  • Updated

An unfolding scandal involving a heavily fortified police department in a small Shelby County town has prompted the first legislative measure …

Feet of clay
Editorial

Feet of clay

Many of our linguistic devices, idioms, and metaphors spring from the parables in the Holy Bible. Among the most expressive and succinct is th…

A good start
Editorial

A good start

Alabama’s criminal justice system has long been in need of adjustment. The war on drugs resulted in stiff penalties for drug possession, and t…

Unnecessary peril
Editorial

Unnecessary peril

A bill in the Alabama Legislature introduces an idea that’s long overdue; it would require drunk drivers to pay child support to care for the …

Trapped
Editorial

Trapped

Following al.com’s report on ticketing practices in Brookside, a small Jefferson County town along Interstate 22 northeast of Birmingham, fall…

Public oversight
Editorial

Public oversight

  • Updated

Southeast Health’s designation as a public hospital is somewhat tenuous upon inspection. The hospital draws a relatively small amount of money…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert