Misplaced outrage

Fans of the long-running television game show Jeopardy! are familiar with the recent winning streak completed by Amy Schneider, a 43-year-old engineering manager from Oakland, California, whose 40-win run placed her as the show’s second-ranked winner just below host Ken Jennings’ 74-win record.

If Schneider were to visit an Alabama school, perhaps as a speaker on the importance of broad education, Alabama lawmakers would have her use the men’s room, as Schneider is a transgender woman.

“I am trying to prevent any males who were born males from going into female bathrooms,” said Republican Rep. Scott Stadthagen of Hartselle, who told the committee he was trying to keep “sexual predators” from entering school bathrooms. “It’s a safety issue. I for one, as a father, do not want a male, who is born male, in my daughter’s bathroom."

The committee agreed, sending the bill to the full House, where it will likely pass handily; 45 Republican lawmakers in the 105-member body have signed on as co-sponsors of the legislation that would mandate students to use facilities designated for the gender they were assigned at birth.