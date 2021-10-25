Missing: Respect

Few things have revealed the true nature and character of people like the ongoing coronavirus epidemic. A recent incident in Tallahassee illustrates this clearly:

In his first day as Florida’s Surgeon General, Joseph Ladapo headed to the capitol complex to lobby Florida senators, who will vote on his confirmation.

When he and his aides arrived to see Florida Sen. Tina Polsky, the visitors face masks were offered face masks and asked them to wear them during the meeting with Polsky.

Ladapo refused, suggesting the meeting be held outside. The senator told the physician she had a serious medical condition, and that she preferred to meet inside with face masks. Ladapo was asked if there was a reason he could not wear a mask, and he offered no response. Eventually, the group was asked to leave.

It’s inconceivable that a physician would refuse to wear a face mask in a private meeting in the midst of a pandemic – even if that physician had been nominated to a political position by a governor who has railed against mask mandates. It’s further inconceivable that a nominee seeking confirmation would alienate one who will help decide his future as surgeon general over a seemingly inconsequential request.