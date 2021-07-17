Mixed messages

“The pandemic is over in southeast Alabama so let's celebrate…” began an e-mail received in our newsroom on Thursday announcing an event planned for mid-September at the Dothan Civic Center.

Meanwhile, headlines tell a different story:

“47 Alabama counties now at ‘very high risk’ for COVID-19”

“CDC chief says US is in 'pandemic of the unvaccinated'”

“Alabama has the lowest vaccine rate in the country”

“Gov. Ivey says no need for incentives to vaccinate”

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey caught a lot of heat last year after “shutting down” Alabama for a brief period in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. And even after she relaxed restrictions, many people still complained about the lingering mask mandate, and some simply ignored it.

When the first vaccines became available, there was a period of steady demand. Now roughly 30 percent of the state’s population has been vaccinated, and interest in getting the shots has fallen off sharply.

Even Gov. Ivey, who has been keenly interested in keeping Alabamians safe and informed, seems to have moved on.