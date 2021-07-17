“The pandemic is over in southeast Alabama so let's celebrate…” began an e-mail received in our newsroom on Thursday announcing an event planned for mid-September at the Dothan Civic Center.
Meanwhile, headlines tell a different story:
“47 Alabama counties now at ‘very high risk’ for COVID-19”
“CDC chief says US is in 'pandemic of the unvaccinated'”
“Alabama has the lowest vaccine rate in the country”
“Gov. Ivey says no need for incentives to vaccinate”
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey caught a lot of heat last year after “shutting down” Alabama for a brief period in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. And even after she relaxed restrictions, many people still complained about the lingering mask mandate, and some simply ignored it.
When the first vaccines became available, there was a period of steady demand. Now roughly 30 percent of the state’s population has been vaccinated, and interest in getting the shots has fallen off sharply.
Even Gov. Ivey, who has been keenly interested in keeping Alabamians safe and informed, seems to have moved on.
This week, she told reporters that incentives increase interest in vaccinations were not necessary, and that she wasn’t going to have people going door-to-door offering vaccines.
“No, I’m not willing to do that,” she said. “Mandating how people take care of themselves is their business, not government.” That’s a far different message than one sent by lawmakers, who earlier this year pushed legislation that would criminalize some treatment doctors might prescribe for transgender patients.
“The best thing for us to do is just encourage everybody to use that common sense, practice personal responsibility and make themselves and their families safe,” she said. “Take the shot.”
Mixed messages abound. Here are facts from medical professionals:
In Alabama, 33.4 percent of the population is fully vaccinated. Mississippi, which had been last, has squeaked ahead by one tenth of 1 percent, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID cases reported in Alabama has taken a brisk upswing, increasing 39% from June 26 to July 9. Hospitalizations jumped from 179 statewide on July 3 to 341 on July 14.
Alabama reported 557,578 cases of COVID-19 with 11,439 deaths.
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of 529 Alabamians since April 1.
More than 96 percent of those who died in that time frame were unvaccinated.