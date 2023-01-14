 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OUR VIEW

Mo cries foul

  • 0

Former Congressman Mo Brooks may be bitter after losing a bid for U.S. Senate after spending 12 years representing Alabama’s 5th Congressional District in the U.S. House. He may also have a well-developed sense of fair play, despite his role in ginning up insurrectionist discord prior to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. capitol.

It’s difficult to know what motivated the former congressman to blow the whistle on his former colleagues’ having quietly increased U.S. House members’ compensation by as much as 33 percent. Whatever Brooks’ reasons, voters should pay attention.

Brooks told al.com that a House committee made changes to a congressional handbook on Dec. 30, signing off on a passage that would compensate members for living expenses while they’re in Washington. The change would effectively increase lawmakers’ $174,000 annual pay by about $39,000.

People are also reading…

It’s not unreasonable for those serving in Congress to expect some or all of their Washington living expenses to be reimbursable. However, such a change in procedural rules should be made in the open, not under a cloak of secrecy.

Brooks is right to call out the House committee on its surreptitious action, and he’s right to challenge Alabama’s congressional delegation to push for floor debate and public vote on the change.

Brooks may be out of office, perhaps for good, but by crying foul over an action that might otherwise have stayed under the radar, he’s done a welcome public service.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

About guns…

About guns…

A week has passed since Alabama’s new permitless carry law went into effect at the new year. Despite the widespread there appears to have been…

Good time, bad time

Good time, bad time

With an executive order this week, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey changed the rules of a correctional incentive time program for the small percentage o…

Political theatre

Political theatre

The Republican majority’s struggle to elect a speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives this week is an embarrassment that could have been …

New year, new plan

New year, new plan

As we move into 2023, many will view the coming months with trepidation. The last several years have delivered the unexpected: a nagging and e…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert