The State of Alabama has spent about half of the $1.7 billion in coronavirus relief funds it received earlier this year. The remainder must be used before the end of the year; otherwise, it goes back to the federal government.

State officials must not leave that money on the table.

There are myriad ways in which those funds can be put to use.

Thousands of Alabamians are still suffering from work reduction and job loss, and there’s scant hope that Congress will pass another stimulus anytime soon.

Alabama businesses have suffered from coronavirus pandemic-fueled revenue losses.

Hospitals and clinics are stressed from increased patient loads due to the virus.

There is a need for more personal protective equipment, testing supplies, laboratory capacity.

Many agencies across the state have written the governor’s office with suggestions, reminding Gov. Kay Ivey that Alabama is one of the poorest states in the country, with 800,000 residents living in poverty “before this pandemic devastated the economy.