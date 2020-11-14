 Skip to main content
Money on the table
OUR VIEW

Money on the table

The State of Alabama has spent about half of the $1.7 billion in coronavirus relief funds it received earlier this year. The remainder must be used before the end of the year; otherwise, it goes back to the federal government.

State officials must not leave that money on the table.

There are myriad ways in which those funds can be put to use.

Thousands of Alabamians are still suffering from work reduction and job loss, and there’s scant hope that Congress will pass another stimulus anytime soon.

Alabama businesses have suffered from coronavirus pandemic-fueled revenue losses.

Hospitals and clinics are stressed from increased patient loads due to the virus.

There is a need for more personal protective equipment, testing supplies, laboratory capacity.

Many agencies across the state have written the governor’s office with suggestions, reminding Gov. Kay Ivey that Alabama is one of the poorest states in the country, with 800,000 residents living in poverty “before this pandemic devastated the economy.

“If Alabama had no needs made worse by the pandemic and the resulting recession, then we would say, ‘Yeah, return the money to the feds.’ But Alabama has very real, immediate needs. We still have people unemployed. We have some of the lowest unemployment benefits in the nation,” said Carol Gundlach, a policy analyst with Alabama Arise.

To her credit, Ivey is working to get the federal funds where they’re needed.

“Gov. Ivey remains focused on getting this money in the hands of those who need it,” said Ivey spokesperson Gina Maiola.

That’s welcome news. Failing to do so is unconscionable.

