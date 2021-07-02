Mosquitoes: Precaution best cure

A mosquito pool in Lowndes County has tested positive for EEE, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District.

We want to remind all South Georgians to take precautions to prevent mosquito-borne illnesses.

Mosquitoes are not only in backyards but just as likely hovering around doorways and near kitchen sinks and bath tubs.

Mosquitoes are like people during summertime.

They are seeking cooler places to be.

They hover around standing water.

They seek shade.

They are more likely to be abundant in the early morning and evening hours.

Their bites are often described as pesky, but they can be deadly. Mosquitoes transmit not only Eastern Equine Encephalitis but West Nile Virus, too.

Traditionally, each summer, health officials report area animals that have contracted EEE.

People should still take precautions, according to Health District South.

Lowering the mosquito population reduces the chances of a person becoming infected by such viruses.