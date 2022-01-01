Murky history

State school officials postponed an update to the state’s social studies curriculum this fall following a mixed Fordham Institute review of state history and civics standards.

However, officials should take the group’s high marks with a grain of salt, and instead focus on improving areas it found deficient.

Fordham Institute characterized Alabama schools’ standards for teaching civics and U.S. History as “exemplary,” but cited gaps in the state’s history instruction that leave the curriculum “unbalanced.”

It’s troubling that, in 2021, the tarnished part of the state’s history curriculum deals with Civil War-era subject matter – sketchy explanation of the state’s secession from the Union, ambiguous references to “states’ rights,” insufficient coverage of the 14th Amendment granting citizenship and civil and legal rights to African Americans and recently emancipated slaves.

Fordham Institute recommends states revise history instruction every 10 years; Alabama’s history curriculum was last updated in 2010.