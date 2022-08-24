Need addressed

Three years ago, 12-year-old twins Brook and Breanna Bennett recognized a long-existing need among some of their fellow female students. Unlike generations of school administrators, these siblings decided to do something about it. Today, a number of Alabama schools will receive $200,000 in grant funds to make feminine hygiene products available to students at no charge.

Early teenage years are difficult enough as it is, and young women experiencing the biological changes of puberty have the added anxiety that comes with the unpredictable onset of ovulation cycles. Unfortunately, there’s a situation identified as “period poverty” suffered by students who lack access to necessary feminine hygiene products at home.

The Bennett sisters sought to address the issue by creating the Women In Training program and handing out WIT kits containing feminine hygiene products and other toiletry items to students at school.

Now the state Department of Education is working to distribute the funds after a bill was signed into law this spring to make free feminine hygiene productions available in all Title I schools, which serve low-income or educationally at-risk students and receive additional federal funding.

It’s an initiative whose time is long overdue, and we applaud the Bennett twins for bringing the matter the attention it deserves.