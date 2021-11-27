New penitentiaries, same old hellholes

Two years ago, the U.S. Department of Justice issued a report alleging constitutional violations in the Alabama prison system. DOJ cited overcrowding in the state’s 13 prisons for men, understaffing of corrections personnel, and high risk of violence, death, and sexual abuse, along with excessive force and unsafe physical plant conditions.

It should’ve been a wake-up call for Alabama officials. The situation in the Department of Corrections didn’t materialize overnight. Prison officials watched as the inmate rosters grew, and kept tabs on the inmate-corrections officer ratios, and passed the information up the pipeline. The buck stops with elected officials who hold the purse strings and set the agenda.

And year after year, the growing problem was ignored. In 2019, the DOC put the state on notice. Last December, it filed suit against the state.

State officials began discussion about spending a billion dollars on new prisons, and after a false start, the Legislature approved a $1.3 billion construction plan earlier this year.