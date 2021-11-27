 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New penitentiaries, same old hellholes
0 Comments
OUR VIEW

New penitentiaries, same old hellholes

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Two years ago, the U.S. Department of Justice issued a report alleging constitutional violations in the Alabama prison system. DOJ cited overcrowding in the state’s 13 prisons for men, understaffing of corrections personnel, and high risk of violence, death, and sexual abuse, along with excessive force and unsafe physical plant conditions.

It should’ve been a wake-up call for Alabama officials. The situation in the Department of Corrections didn’t materialize overnight. Prison officials watched as the inmate rosters grew, and kept tabs on the inmate-corrections officer ratios, and passed the information up the pipeline. The buck stops with elected officials who hold the purse strings and set the agenda.

And year after year, the growing problem was ignored. In 2019, the DOC put the state on notice. Last December, it filed suit against the state.

State officials began discussion about spending a billion dollars on new prisons, and after a false start, the Legislature approved a $1.3 billion construction plan earlier this year.

Now the DOJ has issued a new report saying conditions have not improved since its first complaint in April 2019. Alabama prisons hold more than 14,000 inmates in facilities meant to house 9,462. There are only half as many corrections officers as needed. Since 2015, 58 inmates have died at the hands of other prisoners in Alabama penitentiaries; seven were killed in 2021.

DOJ’s new complaint doesn’t address the new prison plan, but has asserted that new buildings won’t solve the ills of Alabama prisons.

Lawyers for the state are challenging the DOJ complaint in court, but it seems futile to argue facts such as 150 percent occupancy rate, 50 percent deficit in corrections officers and seven violent inmate deaths in less than 11 months.

Lawmakers must show a good faith effort to address the myriad challenges within the walls of the state’s prisons, or we’ll simply have the same hellholes in billion-dollar Big Houses.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Disingenuity
Editorial

Disingenuity

  • Updated

An Alabama congressman is deservedly under fire after a routine braggadocio statement taking credit for the appropriation of hundreds of thous…

Happy Thanksgiving
Editorial

Happy Thanksgiving

  • Updated

Many groups of families and friends will tread lightly as they gather for a Thanksgiving meal today. It’s a wise move. Many people will travel…

The medically illiterate
Editorial

The medically illiterate

  • Updated

Politicians, most of whom have no medical training, are all too eager to inject themselves into matters of healthcare, particularly when it fi…

Desperation without contrition
Editorial

Desperation without contrition

  • Updated

They — whoever “they” may be — have long said that a sincere apology goes a long way toward making amends. That’s underscored by a practice in…

Overreaction
Editorial

Overreaction

  • Updated

There’s been so much bad behavior at school board meetings across the country lately that it’s surprising there’ve been no reports of board me…

Cancel culture
Editorial

Cancel culture

  • Updated

Universities have a long tradition of imparting centuries of accumulated knowledge onto those who undertake advanced study. More importantly, …

Welcome, FedEx
Editorial

Welcome, FedEx

  • Updated

Dothan government and chamber officials joined representatives of state and county government Tuesday to announce the arrival of a new industr…

The human watch
Editorial

The human watch

  • Updated

It was a jailbreak; no doubt about it. But the breach that happened at the Pike County Jail in Troy early Monday didn’t involve inmates making…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert