New penitentiaries, same old hellholes

Two years ago, the U.S. Department of Justice issued a report alleging constitutional violations in the Alabama prison system. DOJ cited overcrowding in the state’s 13 prisons for men, understaffing of corrections personnel, and high risk of violence, death, and sexual abuse, along with excessive force and unsafe physical plant conditions.
It should’ve been a wake-up call for Alabama officials. The situation in the Department of Corrections didn’t materialize overnight. Prison officials watched as the inmate rosters grew, and kept tabs on the inmate-corrections officer ratios, and passed the information up the pipeline. The buck stops with elected officials who hold the purse strings and set the agenda.
And year after year, the growing problem was ignored. In 2019, the DOC put the state on notice. Last December, it filed suit against the state.
State officials began discussion about spending a billion dollars on new prisons, and after a false start, the Legislature approved a $1.3 billion construction plan earlier this year.
Now the DOJ has issued a new report saying conditions have not improved since its first complaint in April 2019. Alabama prisons hold more than 14,000 inmates in facilities meant to house 9,462. There are only half as many corrections officers as needed. Since 2015, 58 inmates have died at the hands of other prisoners in Alabama penitentiaries; seven were killed in 2021.
DOJ’s new complaint doesn’t address the new prison plan, but has asserted that new buildings won’t solve the ills of Alabama prisons.
Lawyers for the state are challenging the DOJ complaint in court, but it seems futile to argue facts such as 150 percent occupancy rate, 50 percent deficit in corrections officers and seven violent inmate deaths in less than 11 months.
Lawmakers must show a good faith effort to address the myriad challenges within the walls of the state’s prisons, or we’ll simply have the same hellholes in billion-dollar Big Houses.