New year, new plan

As we move into 2023, many will view the coming months with trepidation. The last several years have delivered the unexpected: a nagging and evolving respiratory virus; lingering inflation; rising prices and stagnant wages; and a general pandemic of irritability.

The cusp of a new year is usually marked with “resolutions,” which, to be honest, usually fail, making the resolver feel even worse.

Perhaps our resolutions are unrealistic.

Last week, CBS aired a special program by CBS News reporter Steve Hartman called, “The Gift: Kindness goes viral.” The program was peppered with the sort of stories Hartman has become known for – tales of unexpected acts of goodwill. However, the most intriguing part of the presentation was a conversation with a mathematician from MIT about exponential growth.

Hartman asked if one person’s act of kindness could change the world. The mathematician devised a formula. It appears to be deceptively easy. Using a pay-it-forward model, if every person performed two acts of kindness for another, it would spread exponentially across the globe even if some people failed to do their part.

That’s a sort of viral infection we can get behind.

The world seems to have become an aggressively mean place in fairly short order. The signs are everywhere, and a particularly keen barometer is the behavior of airline passengers.

Here are a few suggestions. Try not to view those with different opinions as your enemy. Let the vehicle ahead of you merge. Replace the toilet paper when the roll is empty. Help someone who is struggling, whether it’s a heavy parcel or life in general. Smile at strangers. Open the door for someone. Hold the elevator.

These are lessons we’re taught early, in kindergarten (Do unto others…) and in Sunday School (“Love they neighbor.”).

It’s a good time to resolve to make reasonable, attainable adjustments to our outlooks and our treatment of others. We may fail at losing 10 pounds or saving money, but we may well succeed at being more kind toward others.