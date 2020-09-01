 Skip to main content
Nick Saban's Monday afternoon walk speaks volumes
OUR VIEW

Nick Saban's Monday afternoon walk speaks volumes

Four years ago in his sixth season as a quarterback with the San Francisco 49ers, Colin Kaepernick began staging a quiet protest by sitting, then later kneeling, as the National Anthem was played before NFL games. His action was to bring attention to police brutality and racial injustice in the United States. Instead, it brought quick polarizing reactions and, for all practical purposes, derailed his sports career.

As a counterpoint, consider an event that unfolded in the streets of Tuscaloosa Monday afternoon. A squad of athletes, appropriately masked with facial coverings sporting the University of Alabama’s trademarked A, walked en masse led by one of the most revered men in sports, Crimson Tide football coach Nick Saban.

It’s unlikely that Saban and the Tide squad will draw the same reaction as Kaepernick did, and not just because the former 49er’s defiance took place during the National Anthem. Saban and the University of Alabama football team have a solid reputation of excellence and discipline, and that the popular coach and his winning athletes would weigh in on a controversial issue suggests that perhaps the time for meaningful change has arrived.

We applaud Saban and his team for their peaceful approach to protest. There will likely be some who will complain that Saban and his team should stick to football and refrain from social commentary.

But why should they?

