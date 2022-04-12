 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OUR VIEW

No way, Kay

Growing up in pre-Civil Rights Era Alabama, the state’s 77-year-old governor ought to know a racist trope when she sees one. And having worked in various capacities in the state’s political sphere for 43 years, she certainly should understand the fragile relationship of optics, race matters, and public service.

And if she needed a lesson, she should have gotten one in 2019 in the runup to her first gubernatorial campaign, when confronted with a skit she’d performed in as an Auburn University senior in 1967 – in blackface. Ivey apologized for the embarrassing incident and skated to victory in the 2020 gubernatorial race by saying next to nothing. The race was hers to lose, and she took the position that the less she said, the better.

That tactic would have served her well this time around. She has opposition but no real threat, except, perhaps, herself. Her campaign ads are a blitz against the president, with little mention of the challenges faced by the people of Alabama, or how she might address them.

And in her most recent ad, she’s returned to a familiar theme.

The spot opens with an image of a group of brown-skinned people, many of whom are wearing Biden campaign shirts.

“If Joe Biden keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our states, we’re all going to have to learn Spanish,” Ivey says.

“My message to Biden: ‘No way, Jose!’”

It’s well beneath the dignity of the office of governor to belittle people for political gain.

Our message to Ivey: “No way, Kay! That’s embarrassing and offensive.”

