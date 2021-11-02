 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No way to govern
0 Comments
OUR VIEW

No way to govern

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Alabama lawmakers are in special session in Montgomery to draw new legislative and congressional districts according to the latest Census figures, as they do every 10 years. That’s the purpose of the special session, in which taxpayers foot the bill for another gathering outside of the regular session – to address a particular concern, to the tune of hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars.

This week, House Republicans – the majority party — advanced new maps for legislative and congressional districts on a majority vote with bipartisan opposition, and they did so with the expectation that the maps would be challenged in court.

Meanwhile, lawmakers filed a dozen bills in opposition to vaccination mandates by the Biden administration.

Alabama voters should take note that the state legislature has done a shoddy job of mandated task. While it’s reasonable to concede that one cannot please everybody, advancing a plan with the expectation that it would wind up in court suggests the absence of a spirit of fair play. Further, the flurry of legislation tilting against an unrelated federal matter suggests the redistricting task had the complete attention of somewhat less than the full House.

That’s no way to govern. The people of Alabama, who will also pay the legal bills to defend a challenge of the redistricting, deserve better.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Youth speak
Editorial

Youth speak

  • Updated

Dothan residents would have to be significantly disconnected not to realize that the city has seen an uptick in gun violence at the hands of t…

Striking the band
Editorial

Striking the band

  • Updated

When a group of people involved in a common initiative threatens a walkout, it’s usually because they have the power of a labor union behind them.

An iron fist
Editorial

An iron fist

Here’s something to ponder: Over the weekend, health officials discovered that a recent visitor to an amusement park had tested positive for C…

Missing: Respect
Editorial

Missing: Respect

  • Updated

Few things have revealed the true nature and character of people like the ongoing coronavirus epidemic. A recent incident in Tallahassee illus…

Life imitates art
Editorial

Life imitates art

  • Updated

Remember Bubba Skinner, the Sparta, Mississippi, police captain from “In the Heat of the Night?” Or Gopher Smith, the purser on “The Love Boat…

Poisoned smokes
Editorial

Poisoned smokes

  • Updated

The relative leniency in sentencing of a former North Alabama jailer who laced an inmate’s cigarettes with self-defense spray should alarm eve…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert