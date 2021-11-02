Alabama lawmakers are in special session in Montgomery to draw new legislative and congressional districts according to the latest Census figures, as they do every 10 years. That’s the purpose of the special session, in which taxpayers foot the bill for another gathering outside of the regular session – to address a particular concern, to the tune of hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars.

This week, House Republicans – the majority party — advanced new maps for legislative and congressional districts on a majority vote with bipartisan opposition, and they did so with the expectation that the maps would be challenged in court.

Meanwhile, lawmakers filed a dozen bills in opposition to vaccination mandates by the Biden administration.

Alabama voters should take note that the state legislature has done a shoddy job of mandated task. While it’s reasonable to concede that one cannot please everybody, advancing a plan with the expectation that it would wind up in court suggests the absence of a spirit of fair play. Further, the flurry of legislation tilting against an unrelated federal matter suggests the redistricting task had the complete attention of somewhat less than the full House.

That’s no way to govern. The people of Alabama, who will also pay the legal bills to defend a challenge of the redistricting, deserve better.