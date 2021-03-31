 Skip to main content
Once-sung heroes
There are legions of men and women in every community in Alabama whose work is vital to the smooth operation of literally every aspect of our lives, yet they go about their business anonymously, and often, invisibly.

They are linemen, and often, linewomen — itinerant workers who maintain the power grid and tens of millions of miles of hanging and buried cable, internet, and telephone infrastructure.

Composer Jimmy Webb wrote an ode to these heroic sentinels in the 1960s, made famous by Glen Campbell and cementing the lonesome plight of the lineman in the American songbook with an iconic chiastic couplet: “And I need you more than want you, and I want you for all time …”

The citizenry becomes aware of the grueling work of linemen in trying times, particularly during hurricane season, when torrential rain and high winds uproot trees and knock down lines, interrupting power, cable, internet, or telephone service. We’re aware in that we hope they resolve our problem quickly, and too often don’t consider the danger involved.

This week, a lineman died in Hale County south of Tuscaloosa while working to repair damage from tornadoes that touched down in the rural area. It’s a jarring incident for colleagues, and should gain the attention of us all.

Line workers are the original unsung heroes, Jimmy Webb and Glen Campbell notwithstanding. The next time your service is interrupted, consider the line workers who head into the storm to make things right. And then exercise a bit of patience, and thank them when you see them.

