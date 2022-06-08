 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OUR VIEW

One-note Mo

As is often the case with an underdog, Alabama Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate Mo Brooks has been hounding his opponent, Katie Britt, for a debate ahead of the June 21 GOP primary runoff in the race for the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Richard Shelby. And as is often the case with candidates who hold a lead in a race, Britt has ignored Brooks’ jabs. She has little to gain from debating Brooks.

Brooks’ June 7 gauntlet-throwing tweet is revealing, suggesting that he’s more concerned with what’s in the rear-view than the myriad challenges facing the people of Alabama and on the agenda of the U.S. Senate:

@mobrooks: “Today I’m challenging @KatieBrittforAL to participate in a 2 question debate on 1 topic:

1) Was the 2020 election stolen?

2) Did Donald Trump (@TrumpWarRoom) win or not?

I say “Yes” to both. Katie can accept or reject this debate challenge publicly on any of her social media.”

Inflation, energy independence, gun violence, public health, prescription prices, and public education represent the tip of an iceberg of challenges facing Alabama residents and the entire nation. Perhaps a more instructive debate would explore strategies to meet those challenges rather than rehashing a repeatedly disproven assertion of voter fraud.

