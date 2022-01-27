One path to responsibility

Those of us who live and work in Cullman County know that we have a tremendous parks system, and two of the best are found in Hanceville: Veterans Park and C.W. Day Park.
But apparently what’s tremendous for the majority is an opportunity for the minority to vandalize, spoiling the parks and their resources for all.
Under current ordinances, law enforcement officers and park staff are limited in how they can approach suspected vandalism. That is, even if they have strong inclinations that one or more unaccompanied teenagers are up to acts of damage and destruction — a scenario that officials say runs close to the truth — the most that can be done is to ask the youths to leave. Perpetrators must be caught in the act.
Because this current model of punishment versus prevention has proved to be ineffective — recent spates of vandalism have proliferated and reached the level of serious tax dollars in waste — Hanceville leaders are now considering a dusk-to-dawn youth curfew. ...
This broad stroke is one that no one wants to have to enact. Indeed, Mayor Kenneth Nail said as much Thursday during the city’s regular council meeting: “We don’t want to penalize everybody, just to put a stop to bad behavior from a few people.”
But with limited resources and hamstrung authorities, it could come to this on Jan. 27, as the city council revisits the concept — unless we do something today that some teenagers and even some parents would consider radical: take responsibility.
It is not a novel idea that raising young men and women to respect what is not theirs, to take ownership of their actions and face up to consequences is not the first duty of civic leaders, teachers or preachers. That role begins at home with a child’s first leader, teacher and preacher: dad and mom.
Most parents do an admirable job at this, and it shows. Nearly every day we spotlight children and teenagers in these pages who are working toward personal or societal growth, from sports to scholastics. ...
But what about the few, those who either get these lessons and choose to ignore them, or are so entitled that they are never allowed to fail, work out their own problems or who eschew hard work?
In the eyes of the law teenagers are not adults until they reach age 18, but the path to adulthood and personal responsibility starts before this. From an early age we understand right and wrong and we knowingly make decisions with the understanding that there are consequences from the choices we make.
Personal responsibility points us to those right choices, and we get there on two fronts. Teaching personal responsibility is the job of parents and others in authority.
Modeling personal responsibility is the job of every adult.
But taking personal responsibility is the job of each of us and the message we must impart to our children is this: It’s their choice.
