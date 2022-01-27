One path to responsibility

But with limited resources and hamstrung authorities, it could come to this on Jan. 27, as the city council revisits the concept — unless we do something today that some teenagers and even some parents would consider radical: take responsibility.

It is not a novel idea that raising young men and women to respect what is not theirs, to take ownership of their actions and face up to consequences is not the first duty of civic leaders, teachers or preachers. That role begins at home with a child’s first leader, teacher and preacher: dad and mom.

Most parents do an admirable job at this, and it shows. Nearly every day we spotlight children and teenagers in these pages who are working toward personal or societal growth, from sports to scholastics. ...

But what about the few, those who either get these lessons and choose to ignore them, or are so entitled that they are never allowed to fail, work out their own problems or who eschew hard work?