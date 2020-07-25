You are the owner of this article.
Our View

Our broken windows

In his bestselling book “The Tipping Point,” writer Malcolm Gladwell explores a concept identified in a 1982 paper by social scientists James Q. Wilson and George Kelling, the Broken Windows Theory. Wilson and Kelling suggested a relationship between urban blight and criminal activity; simply put, if an area is run-down and neglected, crime and anti-social behavior will soon follow.

That gives a new perspective to the many areas of Dothan where derelict buildings and abandoned properties stand. Is it a matter of time before undesirable activity takes root? Has it already?

Last week, the City of Dothan launched an ambitious community wide service project to clean up and beautify neighborhoods throughout the city. The initiative is called “Love your neighborhood,” and is a component of the city’s Love Dothan marketing plan.

The inaugural site for the program is an area along west Chickasaw Street known as Baptist Bottom for its elevation and location of First Missionary Baptist Church. Once a thriving center of the community with neighborhood businesses and a movie theatre, the area now has neglected buildings surrounding the church, a public housing development and the Hawk-Houston Youth Enrichment Center.

It’s a good place to start. But it’s just a start.

There are many places in our city that need attention, not the least of which being some of our gateways. At Montgomery Highway and the Ross Clark Circle, a derelict building on the northeast side greets visitors upon arrival. Two of the other three corners feature title pawn businesses. It’s hardly a tableau of prosperity.

We’re encouraged by the initiative set in motion last week, and encourage city officials to expand the scope, identifying every area of the city that needs attention, prioritizing public projects and working with property owners to energize efforts to improve private property.

Dothan is a great place to live. It ought to look like it.

