Our constitutional guide

U.S. Constitution Week is upon us.

As historian Paul Johnson notes in his book, “A History of the American People,” “The (Constitutional) Convention met in Philadelphia again and sat for four months, breaking up on Sept. 17, 1787, its work triumphantly done.”

Developing the Constitution among the original states was far more difficult than Johnson’s lone sentence makes it sound.

Essentially, after winning the American Revolution, Founding Fathers set upon a course to overturn the revolutionary era’s Articles of Confederation and establish the principles of a new government — even more difficult, a new type of government.

Among the ranks of the Constitutional Convention were men such as George Washington, who presided over the proceedings, Benjamin Franklin and James Madison, who is often called the “father of the Constitution” for his role in developing the document, and Alexander Hamilton, who along with Madison and John Jay formulated the arguments for the Constitution in the series of letters commonly called today The Federalist Papers.

They were among 55 delegates who signed the Constitution in 1787.