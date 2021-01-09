Our View: A week never to be forgotten - choose your leaders with discernment

Alabama, we’re better than this. We deserve candidates who have their own ideas and are eager to share them with voters at every opportunity. We haven’t had that. A recent campaign to replace District 2’s Martha Roby in Congress revealed little more about the candidates beyond their undying loyalty to Donald Trump. With Trump on his way out, despite victor Barry Moore’s lining up with those who would challenge the certification of ballots Wednesday, it’s unclear how effective a freshman representative in the House’s minority party can be. Ditto Alabama's newly elected Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who during his campaign against incumbent Democratic Sen. Doug Jones, remained virtually silent except to say he supports Donald Trump. Had he given voters a little more, we might have learned before the rest of the world that Coach Tubs could not name the three branches of government.