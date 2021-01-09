 Skip to main content
Our View: A week never to be forgotten - choose your leaders with discernment
OUR VIEW

Our View: A week never to be forgotten - choose your leaders with discernment

Alabama has long been a conservative state, supporting Republican candidates in almost every presidential race since 1964. The exceptions are George Wallace’s failed 1968 campaign and Jimmy Carter’s successful run in 1976.

President Donald Trump enjoyed broad support across the state in two races, pulling roughly 62 percent of the vote in both 2016 and 2020, garnering an increase of almost 123,000 in his bid for re-election.

There’s little doubt that in future races, Alabama voters will choose the candidate they see as the most conservative on the ballot, and they should in order to reflect the values of our state. However, in light of the events in Washington last week, voters should be more discerning when choosing who will be the nominee on the conservative ticket.

Trump was defeated in the November General Election and has for weeks fomented discord by insisting, without evidence, that the election was stolen from him. As Congress gathered to confirm the Electoral College votes, the president spoke to angry supporters urging them toward the U.S. Capitol and imploring them to “be strong.” Shortly thereafter, many in the crowd overran Capitol security and lay siege to the center of our democratic government — destroying property, occupying private offices, and taking selfies to post to social media holding looted trophies. Stunningly, Capitol staff later found feces smeared on some walls and urine on the hallway floor.

Five people died in the chaos, including one invader shot by a police, and an officer who died from injuries sustained in a confrontation with a rioter.

Hours would pass before we’d hear from the president again, when he released a video directing the mob to “go home,” adding “we love you, you’re very special.”

Blame came swiftly, and landed at the president’s feet. After hiding under desks during the siege, Congress members from both parties — including some of the president’s staunchest supporters — expressed outrage, calling for the vice president and cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment, removing Trump from power. The U.S. House began to consider impeachment, despite only two weeks remaining in Trump’s term. Twitter, Trump’s favorite conduit to the public, banned the president for 12 hours (then banned him permanently on Friday). Facebook banned him for the remainder of his term, saying the potential for inciting more violence was too great.

The following day, Trump appeared again, reading a prepared statement condemning the violence and urging prosecution of those involved - a statement that was too late and failed to recognize the fallen police officer. The U.S. Justice Department is considering charges against the president for his role in inciting the crowd.

Perhaps Justice Department officials should also consider charges against Alabama congressman Mo Brooks, who took a turn at the lectern before a crowd of tens of thousands of protesters Wednesday, wearing a red cap reading “Fire Pelosi” and encouraging action: “Today is the day American patriots start taking down names and kicking ass,” Brooks said. On Friday, Brooks said, “I make no apology.”

Just to be clear, Brooks, who quickly tried to blame the Capitol rampage on left-wing groups instead of pro-Trump supporters, is an embarrassment to Alabama and our country.

Alabama, we’re better than this. We deserve candidates who have their own ideas and are eager to share them with voters at every opportunity. We haven’t had that. A recent campaign to replace District 2’s Martha Roby in Congress revealed little more about the candidates beyond their undying loyalty to Donald Trump. With Trump on his way out, despite victor Barry Moore’s lining up with those who would challenge the certification of ballots Wednesday, it’s unclear how effective a freshman representative in the House’s minority party can be. Ditto Alabama's newly elected Sen. Tommy Tuberville, who during his campaign against incumbent Democratic Sen. Doug Jones, remained virtually silent except to say he supports Donald Trump. Had he given voters a little more, we might have learned before the rest of the world that Coach Tubs could not name the three branches of government.

Don’t get us wrong; we’re not over the moon about the Democrats, either. However, we remind voters that labels like “socialist,” “Marxist,” “snowflake,” and such are meant to de-humanize, in the same way that enemies in battle are referred to by derogatory names, and our own men and women in uniform are “troops” or, if killed in battle, “casualties.”

If Donald Trump’s term teaches us anything, it’s the inherent danger of idolatry, and that your favored party’s designation behind a candidate’s name doesn’t always mean they’re the best choice to lead our nation.

