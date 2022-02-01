 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Out of darkness
OUR VIEW

Out of darkness

Cheslie Kryst is the last person those who knew her would imagine would meet her end on the dirty asphalt of Manhattan’s 42nd Street after plummeting from her high-rise apartment building between 8th and 9th avenues. She was young and beautiful, a former Miss USA, who worked as an attorney and in show business as a correspondent for the celebrity news program “Extra.” A committed advocate for mental health programs, her presence would light up a room, friends say.

No one detected the darkness that led to her fatal fall. Too often, that’s the real tragedy of suicide. The struggle often isn’t apparent until it’s too late to address.

Our nation is in a crisis of suicide. While the final acts of high-profile people who take their own lives – Anthony Bourdain, Robin Williams, and Kate Spade come to mind – draw the attention of the masses, suicide quietly touches the lives of countless families every day.

We don’t have any answers. Few, if any, people do.

But there are legions of people willing to help. If you’re struggling with suicidal feelings or other mental health issues, reach out to assistance.

Help is available at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 (TALK). Crisis Text Line can be reached by texting TALK to 741741. Other options are available at SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at afsp.org.

