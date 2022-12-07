Outside review needed

It took not one, not two, but three botched execution attempts for Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to say “enough.” Prison officials failed in their attempt to execute a Death Row inmate in 2018 because they were unable to establish an intravenous line for lethal injection. In September, they failed again. Last month, after state corrections officials failed to establish the lethal injection to execute Kenneth Eugene Smith, Ivey directed state Attorney General Steve Marshall to undertake a “top-to-bottom” review of the state’s capital punishment system, and asked him not to schedule any more executions until the review is complete.

However, as far as Marshall is concerned, “there is no moratorium nor will there be on capital punishment in Alabama,” he said in a news conference this week. “What you simply heard was the governor ask for a delay to be able to investigate what could be done better within the execution protocol.”

Marshall’s bureaucrat-‘splaining whitewashes the reality that there’s a problem in the death chamber exacerbated by problems within the capital punishment framework. Condemned inmate Alan Eugene Miller sued the state after he chose to die by nitrogen hypoxia when prison officials gave Death Row inmates an option of method of execution in 2018. However, when his execution date arrived, the state had no protocol in place for death by nitrogen hypoxia, and scheduled his execution in September by lethal injection, only to abandon the procedure after failing to locate a vein.

Marshall’s eagerness to get on with executions, coupled with Ivey’s position that the problem is “legal tactics and criminals hijacking the system” rather than ineptitude in delivering the toxic substances, suggests that the “top-to-bottom” review would be best performed by outside investigators, such as the Department of Justice, rather than workers answering to Marshall and Ivey.