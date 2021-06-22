 Skip to main content
Overreach
OUR VIEW

Overreach

Alabama has a law to protect children from dependency on dangerous drugs caused by the actions of others. Lawmakers enacted the chemical dependency law as an added charge when operators of methamphetamine labs cook their substances in the presence of children. The law has also been applied to protect the unborn when pregnant women use illegal drugs, prompting legislators to amend the law to exclude expectant mothers using legally prescribed medications.

Despite this, North Alabama prosecutors have charged a married Florence stay-at-home mother of six for filling a prescription for oxycodone while pregnant with her youngest child.

Kim Blalock’s suffering from arthritis and degenerative disc disease began long before the pregnancy, and her physician prescribed oxycodone for the pain. When her newborn tested positive for opiates at birth, the state Department of Human Services launched an investigation, but withdrew after Blalock presented a legal prescription.

However, prosecutors charged Blalock with prescription fraud, alleging she didn’t tell her physician she was pregnant.

It’s an interesting case in that it’s sure to break new ground with regard to legal protections for women in pregnancy, assuming prosecutors aren’t convinced to drop the charges.

The newborn suffered none of the expected withdrawals, and was released with a clean bill of health. The law is intended to prosecute pregnant women who abuse dangerous substances without regard for the welfare of their unborn, causing the infant to suffer uncomfortable symptoms of withdrawal upon their birth.

So why is the Lauderdale County District Attorney so intent on pursuing felony charges? The case fits the bill, the prosecutor said.

We expect a jury would disagree.

