Pandemiconium
OUR VIEW

Pandemiconium

Shortly after school started last month, Dothan’s school superintendent, Dr. Phyllis Edwards, tendered her resignation in the middle of a five-year contract, telling school board members in a letter that she had accomplished the goals aspired to when taking the job. She offered no further explanation, and none was necessary.

However, she was among many education professionals in Alabama who are hanging up their book bags – the Retirement Systems of Alabama report almost twice as many educators retired in September than did in the same month last year.

Who can blame them? For a teacher at retirement age today, the classroom is a whole different ballgame than when they took their first teaching job, and changes forced by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic have pushed the education process into uncharted territory.

However, perhaps the strongest impetus is one that seems to have been glossed over in the push to get youngsters back in school — teachers’ reluctance to gamble their health in a classroom setting.

It’s an accepted fact that health challenges arise as we age, and many educators may have pre-existing conditions that they believe would put them at greater risk should they contract COVID-19.

The increase in retirements will surely create additional challenges for administrators who are finding shallower pools of substitutes to fill slots vacated by retirees as well as routine teacher absences. Cottonwood High School closed for several days recently after COVID diagnoses sidelined several teachers and administrators were unable to fill those jobs with substitutes.

Public school systems are working diligently to provide instruction for students as best they can while mitigating exposure to the virus onsite or by offering virtual instruction. Time will tell how successful those efforts have been, and how extensively the pandemic will alter the future of public education.

