Alabama’s rich history in the fields of space exploration and air-centric military forces makes it the heir apparent to the development of the U.S. military’s fledgling space program, and military leaders have rightly recommended that the U.S. Space Command headquarters be located in our state.

Now the Biden administration wants to reverse the decision to leave the headquarters in Colorado Springs, its original location.

The reason – the administration, some lawmakers, and some Pentagon officials have concerns about the state’s “restrictive” abortion law.

That’s unfortunate. Regardless what national leaders think about the state’s abortion politics, it’s not an outlier concept; restriction on abortion access is a position shared by virtually every conservative state in the nation, and follows the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of landmark precedent in Roe vs. Wade.

The Biden administration doesn’t have a monopoly on partisan retribution. Alabama’s conservative lawmakers are entertaining a measure that would disqualify businesses that embrace concepts that run counter to an arbitrary slate of conservative political positions from government contracts or funding.

Both are wrong; the business of government is the business of the American people – a melting pot of race, gender, heritage, and political philosophy – and decisions affecting the business of government should be blind to partisan influence.

State officials should lobby the federal government to set aside irrelevant concerns over conservative lawmaking and catalog the reasons our state is the best site for the nation’s premier space command headquarters.