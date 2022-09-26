 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pictures tell more than one story

  • 0

State officials have their hands full already with multiple challenges involving the Alabama Corrections System. The U.S. Justice Department is breathing down their necks to make improvements to address overcrowding, staffing deficiencies and mental health care. Issues with recent attempts to execute Death Row inmates have drawn a critical eye, and with good reason. And now, photographs suggesting a rapid deterioration of one inmate’s health have put officials on the defensive -- perhaps unfairly.

Recently, a sister of inmate Kastellio Vaughan posted photographs showing her 32-year-old brother – one in which he is seemingly healthy, and then another in which Vaughan is extremely thin and apparently ill. Her implication is that prison officials have been negligent in providing medical care. The photographs went viral on social media, and the family has hired a civil rights attorney and launched a GoFundMe site that has raised more than $30,000 for legal fees.

People are also reading…

As is usually the case, that’s not the whole story. Prison officials report that the inmate has sought and received medical care more than a dozen times since July, spent almost 30 days in the hospital and underwent surgery for complications from a gunshot wound he received while committing the 2019 crime that resulted in his 20 year prison sentence.

The case certainly calls for investigation. However, it’s unwise to draw conclusion from one pair of photographs posted on social media. It’s entirely possible that what they show is not the result of neglect, but an appearance one might expect of a patient who has undergone illness and treatment such as Vaughan has.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Freedom under fire

Freedom under fire

One of the bedrock American freedoms — one’s right to speak freely – isn’t an exclusively American concept dreamed up by the founding fathers …

Fighting obesity

Fighting obesity

Several years prior to the reversion of Hong Kong to Chinese control, a group of Alabamians traveled there as part of an exchange between Rota…

Tagged for a cause

Tagged for a cause

Specialty car tags are ubiquitous in Alabama, and for good reason. For motorists, a specialty tag is a way to express one’s allegiance to a pa…

Execution incompetence

Execution incompetence

In response to a controversy over drugs used in a lethal injection cocktail used in executions, Alabama lawmakers approved an alternative meth…

Humiliation of female lawyers

Humiliation of female lawyers

The year is 2022, but according to an eye-opening report by al.com’s Ivanka Hrynkiw, it’s often 1942 for female lawyers working within Alabama…

Execution lawsuit has merit

Execution lawsuit has merit

Alabama seeks to fend off another lawsuit against its corrections system, and state officials have no one to blame but themselves for this one.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert