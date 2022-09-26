Pictures tell more than one story

State officials have their hands full already with multiple challenges involving the Alabama Corrections System. The U.S. Justice Department is breathing down their necks to make improvements to address overcrowding, staffing deficiencies and mental health care. Issues with recent attempts to execute Death Row inmates have drawn a critical eye, and with good reason. And now, photographs suggesting a rapid deterioration of one inmate’s health have put officials on the defensive -- perhaps unfairly.

Recently, a sister of inmate Kastellio Vaughan posted photographs showing her 32-year-old brother – one in which he is seemingly healthy, and then another in which Vaughan is extremely thin and apparently ill. Her implication is that prison officials have been negligent in providing medical care. The photographs went viral on social media, and the family has hired a civil rights attorney and launched a GoFundMe site that has raised more than $30,000 for legal fees.

As is usually the case, that’s not the whole story. Prison officials report that the inmate has sought and received medical care more than a dozen times since July, spent almost 30 days in the hospital and underwent surgery for complications from a gunshot wound he received while committing the 2019 crime that resulted in his 20 year prison sentence.

The case certainly calls for investigation. However, it’s unwise to draw conclusion from one pair of photographs posted on social media. It’s entirely possible that what they show is not the result of neglect, but an appearance one might expect of a patient who has undergone illness and treatment such as Vaughan has.