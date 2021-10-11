 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pig in a poke
0 Comments
OUR VIEW

Pig in a poke

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

There’s something many politicians would rather the public didn’t know, and the fewer who are aware of it, the better.

When governmental bodies spend money, it isn’t theirs. Cities, counties, states, nations – they have no assets. What is spent belongs to the taxpayers. Public funding, public property, public interest. It’s the No. 1 reason that the average citizen has a right to public documents and access to governmental meetings in that are in any way related to tax dollars.

That’s why it’s puzzling that a law exists in Alabama that allows public officials to buy property without disclosing any details about the arrangement until 60 days have passed since the deal was sealed.

Last week, the Prattville City Council voted to spend $1.3 million of taxpayer funds for a piece of property, but aren’t disclosing what they bought or what they plan to do with it. In fact, the project is so secret members of the council don’t know the full story. It’s as though they’re on an episode of Let’s Make a Deal.

Despite widespread concern voiced by residents, despite much of the detail surrounding the sale of the land being undisclosed, the council proceeded. Many southerners will recognize this as buying a pig in a poke. That’s arrogant and reckless behavior from those in public office, and violates the trust between constituent and elected official.

The actions of those Prattville officials who OKed the deal have disregarded the concern and interest of the residents they serve. Regardless of what this initiative turns out to be, voters should remember this disrespect on Election Day.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The Grinch rises
Editorial

The Grinch rises

  • Updated

Parents of young children may have another worry on the horizon: coronavirus-fueled disruptions in the global supply chain are throwing a Grin…

A cautionary tale
Editorial

A cautionary tale

  • Updated

Municipalities around the state should pay close attention to a cautionary tale unfolding in the city of Mobile, where a runoff election this …

Economic fears
Editorial

Economic fears

Recently, diners in a local restaurant noticed a handwritten note at the bottom of the menu: “$1 will be added to prices on the menu because o…

Cloaked in secrecy
Editorial

Cloaked in secrecy

  • Updated

In the United States, ordinary citizens have the right to know how public servants conduct the business of the people. That is accommodated ac…

Transformative vision
Editorial

Transformative vision

More than 40 years ago, eye surgeon Dr. Marnix E. Heersink chose a former interior design building at the corner of Fortner Street and Ross Cl…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert