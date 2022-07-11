Pirate abortion clinic

In the 1960s, a revolutionary style of musical entertainment landed on the U.S. airwaves – the British Invasion delivered the sounds of acts like the Beatles, Rolling Stones, and the Kinks, forever altering the path of emerging rock ‘n’ roll music.

Ironically, this new music could not be heard on traditional radio in Great Britain. The airwaves were owned by the BBC, which limited the offerings to news, light music, and children’s programming.

But where there’s will, there’s a way: groups of young rock music aficionados took matters into their own hands and launched the first of several illicit radio stations broadcasting from ships in the North Sea. These pirate radio stations delivered the missing programming – British Invasion musical acts – to the people of Great Britain, much to the dismay of the BBC and British government.

The outlaw stations were eventually reined in, but their impact led to great changes in BBC programming in Great Britain.

That may well be the hope behind an initiative to establish a floating clinic in the Gulf of Mexico to provide abortions to women who live in states that ban or drastically restrict access to abortion services.

California OB-GYN Dr. Meg Autry hopes to raise $20 million to fund a project called PRROWESS, or Protecting Reproductive Rights of Women Endangered by State Statutes. The organization hopes to procure a donated vessel on which to establish the clinic, which would provide surgical abortion up to 14 weeks, contraception, STI testing and other services outside the demarcation of federal waters, which is nine nautical miles off the coast of Texas and three nautical miles off the Alabama coast.

Autry said the organization expects backlash and legal challenges. It would be naïve to expect otherwise. States with restrictive abortion laws are likely ready with legal maneuvers in the event that Autry’s plan appears to come together.

This is a conflict that won’t be resolved soon, and likely never will.