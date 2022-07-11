 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OUR VIEW

Pirate abortion clinic

  • Updated
  • 0

In the 1960s, a revolutionary style of musical entertainment landed on the U.S. airwaves – the British Invasion delivered the sounds of acts like the Beatles, Rolling Stones, and the Kinks, forever altering the path of emerging rock ‘n’ roll music.

Ironically, this new music could not be heard on traditional radio in Great Britain. The airwaves were owned by the BBC, which limited the offerings to news, light music, and children’s programming.

But where there’s will, there’s a way: groups of young rock music aficionados took matters into their own hands and launched the first of several illicit radio stations broadcasting from ships in the North Sea. These pirate radio stations delivered the missing programming – British Invasion musical acts – to the people of Great Britain, much to the dismay of the BBC and British government.

The outlaw stations were eventually reined in, but their impact led to great changes in BBC programming in Great Britain.

That may well be the hope behind an initiative to establish a floating clinic in the Gulf of Mexico to provide abortions to women who live in states that ban or drastically restrict access to abortion services.

People are also reading…

California OB-GYN Dr. Meg Autry hopes to raise $20 million to fund a project called PRROWESS, or Protecting Reproductive Rights of Women Endangered by State Statutes. The organization hopes to procure a donated vessel on which to establish the clinic, which would provide surgical abortion up to 14 weeks, contraception, STI testing and other services outside the demarcation of federal waters, which is nine nautical miles off the coast of Texas and three nautical miles off the Alabama coast.

Autry said the organization expects backlash and legal challenges. It would be naïve to expect otherwise. States with restrictive abortion laws are likely ready with legal maneuvers in the event that Autry’s plan appears to come together.

This is a conflict that won’t be resolved soon, and likely never will.

dot generic dothan eagle editorial generic.jpg
0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

It should end here

It should end here

Almost two years after a group of plaintiffs filed a lawsuit against Gov. Kay Ivey and State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris claiming COVID re…

Bitter irony

Bitter irony

Sacha Baron Cohen has made a successful career in a niche of comedy that some may find more repellent than humorous. Those who aren’t familiar…

A common right

A common right

In contrast to the U.S. Supreme Court’s rulings on controversial issues such as abortion and prayer at a public school function, the Alabama S…

Have a safe and happy Fourth

Have a safe and happy Fourth

One of the more interesting facets of living in a free nation is that there are always people who, for one reason or another, are unhappy with…

Go vote

Go vote

There’s an election in Alabama Tuesday – runoffs in the Democratic and Republican primaries – and in a perfect world, there’d be a crush of vo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert