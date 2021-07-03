Points to ponder this Independence Day

Events of the last several months have been challenging for many Americans, and sadly, unnecessarily contentious. Our nation has suffered greatly from a health crisis stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, during which even health advice became politicized.

On Jan. 6, as members of Congress gathered to certify the Electoral College vote from the presidential election several weeks earlier, hundreds of people overran the Capitol building in an effort to stop the certification process, causing destruction of property, trespass into private offices, theft of government property, and violence resulting in several deaths and hundreds of injuries.

Even this assault on the cradle of our government is contentious, with partisan bickering over what, exactly, it was, and how it should be addressed, if at all.

These are important matters to reflect on as we celebrate the founding of our nation today. In many ways, we’re back to the crucible from which our nation was forged.

Because of the vision of our founders, we have the freedom to voice our dissatisfaction with our government and its machination. We can peaceably protest and petition for redress. We can practice our religion of choice. We can speak our minds.