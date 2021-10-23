 Skip to main content
Poisoned smokes
OUR VIEW

Poisoned smokes

The relative leniency in sentencing of a former North Alabama jailer who laced an inmate’s cigarettes with self-defense spray should alarm every Alabamian and prompt lawmakers to review laws that would apply in such cases.

A former corrections officer in Morgan County, Jaylend Edward Handley, pleaded guilty to four counts of third-degree assault, having been charged with spraying an inmate’s cigarettes with an irritant spray usually used as a tool in self-defense.

Handley poisoned the cigarettes in retaliation for something the inmate had said. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six months in jail, a $2,000 fine, and two years’ probation, as well as disqualification for work in law enforcement.

The inmate shared his cigarettes with three others; all four were sickened and taken to a hospital as a precaution.

It could have been much worse. Jail personnel have a responsibility to the safety of the men and women in their charge. While the inmates are incarcerated because of crimes they committed against society, they’re also vulnerable to the actions of their captors. Society entrusts jail personnel to treat inmates with human dignity.

If a corrections officer could spike an inmate’s cigarettes with pepper spray, he could just as easily do so with a far more lethal substance.

Alabama is currently subject to litigation from the U.S. Justice Department for the lack of inmate safety in state lockups, among other deficiencies.

Corrections officers who contribute to that lack of safety should be treated harshly.

